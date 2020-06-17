[SBS Star] TST Yohan's Last Instagram Post Gains Attention Following His Sudden Passing

K-pop boy group TST's member Yohan's last Instagram post is catching the eye of many.On June 17, it was reported that Yohan passed away the day before.The cause of his death was not disclosed in accordance with the wishes of his family.Born on April 16, 1992, he was only 28 years old.Following the unexpected news, a lot of people visited his Instagram to pay their tribute.They then came across his last Instagram post that was uploaded on May 31.It consisted of several photos of him at different places around the world with a caption, "I want to go on a trip."Their hearts are breaking seeing his bright smile and positive energy in this post.(Credit= 'yohanee0416' Instagram)(SBS Star)