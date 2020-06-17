SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TST Yohan's Last Instagram Post Gains Attention Following His Sudden Passing
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] TST Yohan's Last Instagram Post Gains Attention Following His Sudden Passing

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.17 15:30 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TST Yohans Last Instagram Post Gains Attention Following His Sudden Passing
K-pop boy group TST's member Yohan's last Instagram post is catching the eye of many. 

On June 17, it was reported that Yohan passed away the day before. 

The cause of his death was not disclosed in accordance with the wishes of his family.

Born on April 16, 1992, he was only 28 years old. 
YohanYohanFollowing the unexpected news, a lot of people visited his Instagram to pay their tribute. 

They then came across his last Instagram post that was uploaded on May 31. 

It consisted of several photos of him at different places around the world with a caption, "I want to go on a trip." 

Their hearts are breaking seeing his bright smile and positive energy in this post. 
Yohan(Credit= 'yohanee0416' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙