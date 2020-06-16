SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BTS JIN's Shoulders Are Too Broad that His Stylist Had to Trim His Shirt on the Sides?
[SBS Star] BTS JIN's Shoulders Are Too Broad that His Stylist Had to Trim His Shirt on the Sides?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.16
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS' broad shoulders are in the center of attention of ARMY (the name of BTS' fandom). 

On June 14, BTS' online concert 'BANG BANG CON: the Live' was held. 

The concert was held as BTS' scheduled world tour 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' was canceled following coronavirus pandemic. 

During the concert, BTS performed songs and engaged in some fun talks sessions. 
BTSBTSWhat fans noticed on this day was a white shirt with black stripes that JIN was wearing. 

As far as fans knew, his shirt was not originally ripped on the sides. 

However, the shirt JIN was wearing were ripped on the edges of his shoulders. 
BTSBTSIt seemed like his stylist decided to trim the shirt on the sides after discovering that JIN's shoulders were too broad for it. 

Fans liked the idea, because his/her work not only made JIN comfortable, but also look fashionable. 

JIN is widely known for his broad shoulders, but this once again reminded fans of it. 
BTS(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment) 

(SBS Star)    
