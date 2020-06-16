SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum to Release a Song Ahead of His Military Enlistment
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum to Release a Song Ahead of His Military Enlistment

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.16 16:51 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum to Release a Song Ahead of His Military Enlistment
Actor Park Bo Gum is preparing a special song for his fans ahead of his upcoming military enlistment.

On June 16, Park Bo Gum's management agency Blossom Entertainment announced that the actor will release a special single title 'All My Love'.
Park Bo GumThe single will be released as a goodbye message to fans, as Park Bo Gum is set to serve his mandatory military service soon.

According to the agency, 'All My Love' is a ballad song that was written, composed, and produced by singer-songwriter Sam Kim.
Park Bo Gum'All My Love' will be released worldwide on August 10―which is also the date of Park Bo Gum's debut.

The physical copy of the single will also be released in a limited quantity on August 12 in Korea and Japan.
Park Bo GumMeanwhile, Park Bo Gum is currently waiting for the final result of his audition for the ROK Navy's music corps.

If he passes the audition, the actor will start his military service on August 31.

(Credit= Blossom Entertainment, SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙