[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum to Release a Song Ahead of His Military Enlistment

Actor Park Bo Gum is preparing a special song for his fans ahead of his upcoming military enlistment.On June 16, Park Bo Gum's management agency Blossom Entertainment announced that the actor will release a special single title 'All My Love'.The single will be released as a goodbye message to fans, as Park Bo Gum is set to serve his mandatory military service soon.According to the agency, 'All My Love' is a ballad song that was written, composed, and produced by singer-songwriter Sam Kim.'All My Love' will be released worldwide on August 10―which is also the date of Park Bo Gum's debut.The physical copy of the single will also be released in a limited quantity on August 12 in Korea and Japan.Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum is currently waiting for the final result of his audition for the ROK Navy's music corps.If he passes the audition, the actor will start his military service on August 31.(Credit= Blossom Entertainment, SBS funE)(SBS Star)