[SBS Star] Super Junior YeSung Reveals He Barely Eats Dinner in Order to Maintain His Shape
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.16 16:25 View Count
YeSung of K-pop boy group Super Junior shared that he almost skips dinner every day to maintain his shape. 

On June 13 episode of tvN's television show 'Amazing Saturday', the members of Super Junior's unit K.R.Y.―KyuHyun, RyeWook and YeSung made a guest appearance. 
Amazing SaturdayDuring the opening of the show, entertainer Boom commented, "I heard that YeSung was worried what the menu for the winners is going to be on his way here."

YeSung responded, "Ah yes, it is because I'm always on a diet when I'm promoting a new album." 

He continued, "As a singer, I have to stand in public a lot. So, I try to look good at all times, and also keep my appearance as it is." 
Amazing SaturdayThen, KyuHyun blurted out, "You know, YeSung doesn't really eat dinner. He actually eats dinner less than five times a year." 

YeSung shyly laughed and said, "I feel proud of myself when I shoot something the next day after not having the night before." 

He went on, "But anyway, I'm planning to eat whatever the things I win today. I'm going to just enjoy everything." 
Amazing Saturday(Credit= tvN Amazing Saturday) 

(SBS Star)   
