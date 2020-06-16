[SBS Star] Red Velvet JOY & GFRIEND YERIN Have Lots of Matching Items?

K-pop girl group Red Velvet's member JOY and another girl group GFRIEND's member YERIN once again showed off their amazing friendship.On June 15, a post with an eye-catching title was uploaded on one popular online community.The post was titled, "JOY is showing love for her secret lover all over her Instagram."The title sounded like JOY really was in a relationship with someone, but in fact, there were photos of her and YERIN when clicked on the post.It turned out this uploader happened to discover that JOY and YERIN had lots of matching items from a dress to shoes.Not only that, but they were also seen enjoying a date while wearing a similar type of outfit.Along with HAYOUNG of girl group Apink, JOY and YERIN are known to be good friends.The two stars' ongoing sweet friendship is making fans smile ear to ear.(Credit= 'gfriendofficial' '_imyour_joy' Instagram)(SBS Star)