[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Reveals that He Made a Girlfriend While in the Military
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.16 13:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Hong Gi Reveals that He Made a Girlfriend While in the Military
K-pop boy band FTISLAND's vocalist Lee Hong Gi playfully stated that D.O. of boy group EXO is his "girlfriend".

On June 15, some photos of Lee Hong Gi, XIUMIN and D.O. of boy group EXO were unveiled online.

The photos were of them at a special event that was held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

In two of the photos, Lee Hong Gi was seen looking at D.O. with eyes filled with love. 
Lee Hong GiLee Hong GiThen as Lee Hong Gi updated his Instagram not long after that, one fan asked him a question that everybody wanted to know.

The fan asked, "Just wondering, but why did you look at Kyung-soo (D.O.'s real name) like that?"

Lee Hong Gi answered, "Kyung Soo is my girlfriend."
Lee Hong Gi
Upon seeing his reply, his fans as well as D.O.'s fans instantly burst out laughing.

It seemed like the two stars became close during their military service, and fans could not be happier to find out that they are both doing great in the military.

(Credit= Digital Evolution, 'skullhong12' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
