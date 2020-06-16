[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Drops Individual Member Poster & Reveals the Title of Upcoming Single

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK dropped individual teaser posters of each member and revealed the title of the upcoming pre-release single, 'How You Like That'.On June 16, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment updated the group's official Instagram with four new posters.In the first individual teaser posters which were released just yesterday, the four members of BLACKPINK―JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA―almost completely covered their face with their hair.This time, the members revealed their beautiful face while posing for the camera presenting charismatic side of themselves.It has been also informed that the group's pre-release single will be titled 'How You Like That'.Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is set to make the group's much-anticipated comeback with 'How You Like That' on June 26 at 6PM KST.(Credit= YG Entertainment)(SBS Star)