[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Thinks He Is Old?
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Thinks He Is Old?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.16 10:51
Actor Song Joong Ki laughingly stated that he thinks he is getting old. 

On June 15, Song Joong Ki's management agency HiSTORY shared a 10-second video of the actor online. 

In the video, Song Joong Ki was sitting down in front of the camera as if he was going to say something. 

Song Joong Ki was wearing a black shirt with a white blazer that made him look stylish and chic. 
Song Joong KiAt the start of the video, Song Joong Ki burst into laughter and said, "Okay, okay. Again. Let's do it again." 

Then, he commented with a shy smile, "Oh, gosh. I must be getting old." 

It seemed like Song Joong Ki was asked to say something, but could not remember all the words that he had to say. 
 

Under this video, fans left comments such as, "What are you talking about? You are not old at all, oppa!", "This made me smile. He looks more good-looking than ever as well!", "He is so cute." and so on. 

(Credit= 'historydnc' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)   
