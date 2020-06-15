[SBS Star] Ki Hong Lee Gears Up for His Promotions in Korea by Signing with a Korean Agency

Hollywood Korean-American actor Ki Hong Lee has signed with a Korean management agency.On June 15, Saram Entertainment revealed that Ki Hong Lee signed with the agency recently.The agency commented, "We are glad to welcome Ki Hong Lee on our team. We'll do everything we can to support his promotions in Korea as well as other countries in Asia."Saram Entertainment is a well-known management agency in Korea that specializes in management of actors and actresses.It is currently home to stars including actors Byun Yohan, Lee Jehoon, actresses Uhm Junghwa, Lee Hanee and more.Ki Hong Lee came to fame after his appearance in globally-mega-hit movie series 'Maze Runner'.So far, Ki Hong Lee has mainly been active in his home country―the United States.With this news, fans have become excited to see him more in Korean dramas and movies.(Credit= 'kihonglee' Instagram)(SBS Star)