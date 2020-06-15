SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel to Sing His First-ever Drama OST for 'Backstreet Rookie'
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel to Sing His First-ever Drama OST for 'Backstreet Rookie'

Published 2020.06.15
Singer Kang Daniel is about to release his first drama OST for SBS' new drama 'Backstreet Rookie'.

On June 15, it was reported that Kang Daniel will be participating in the OST for SBS' upcoming Friday-Saturday drama 'Backstreet Rookie'.
Backstreet RookieFollowing the report, Kang Daniel's management agency KONNECT Entertainment confirmed the news.
Kang DanielWhile details regarding the upcoming song including the release date is still under discussion, fans are expressing their excitement towards the former Wanna One member's first-ever drama OST.

'Backstreet Rookie' is a romantic comedy that tells a story about a convenience store owner 'Choi Dae-hyun' (actor Ji Chang Wook) and a part-timer 'Jung Saet-byul' (actress Kim Yoo Jung).
Backstreet RookieThe drama is scheduled to air its first episode on June 19.

(Credit= 'daniel.k.here' Instagram, SBS Backstreet Rookie)

(SBS Star) 
