[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Cringe After Listening to How JUNGKOOK & JIMIN Made Up After a Fight

K-pop boy group BTS' members JUNGKOOK and JIMIN shared a hilarious story of how they made up after a big argument in the past.On June 12, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment unveiled a special video of the seven members having a party on YouTube.The video was made in celebration of the group's seventh debut anniversary.Besides making a cake together, they sat down to answer some questions.One of the questions that JUNGKOOK received was, "When did you feel the most apologetic to JIMIN?"JUNGKOOK hesitated for a second and said while looking at JIMIN, "Do you remember the time when we fought on a rainy day?"After remembering it, JIMIN burst into laughter and commented, "I do, I do! That was like four years ago!"They did not state why they fought, but JIMIN said that they had a massive argument at a practice room.JIMIN started telling the story, "As I walked out of our practice room, I told JUNGKOOK, 'Okay, I'm never going to give a dang about you anymore. Just do whatever you want.'"He continued, "About 20 minutes after I left the room and building, JUNGKOOK called me. I picked it up and he was crying so much. He was like, 'I'm so sorry, hyung.'"He went on, "I asked him where he was, and he said he didn't know. I told him, 'Wait there, I'll be there in a bit.' But he said that he was going to take a cab and come to me. So, I waited for JUNGKOOK in the rain."He added with a smile, "As JUNGKOOK got off the cab, he ran towards me and I ran towards him as well. Then, we hugged each other for ages."When JIMIN finished telling the story, the members of BTS cringed hard and responded, "Were you guys filming a drama or what?"