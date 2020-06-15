[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Members Cringe After Listening to How JUNGKOOK & JIMIN Made Up After a Fight

K-pop boy group BTS' members JUNGKOOK and JIMIN shared a hilarious story of how they made up after a big argument in the past.
On June 12, BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment unveiled a special video of the seven members having a party on YouTube.
The video was made in celebration of the group's seventh debut anniversary.
Besides making a cake together, they sat down to answer some questions.
One of the questions that JUNGKOOK received was, "When did you feel the most apologetic to JIMIN?"
JUNGKOOK hesitated for a second and said while looking at JIMIN, "Do you remember the time when we fought on a rainy day?"
After remembering it, JIMIN burst into laughter and commented, "I do, I do! That was like four years ago!"
They did not state why they fought, but JIMIN said that they had a massive argument at a practice room.
JIMIN started telling the story, "As I walked out of our practice room, I told JUNGKOOK, 'Okay, I'm never going to give a dang about you anymore. Just do whatever you want.'"
He continued, "About 20 minutes after I left the room and building, JUNGKOOK called me. I picked it up and he was crying so much. He was like, 'I'm so sorry, hyung.'"
He went on, "I asked him where he was, and he said he didn't know. I told him, 'Wait there, I'll be there in a bit.' But he said that he was going to take a cab and come to me. So, I waited for JUNGKOOK in the rain."
He added with a smile, "As JUNGKOOK got off the cab, he ran towards me and I ran towards him as well. Then, we hugged each other for ages."
When JIMIN finished telling the story, the members of BTS cringed hard and responded, "Were you guys filming a drama or what?"
(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)
(SBS Star)