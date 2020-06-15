SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun's Eye-catching New Profile Photos Unveil
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.15
Actor Kim Soo Hyun's new profile photos are catching the eye of many people. 

On June 15, Kim Soo Hyun's management agency GOLDMEDALIST shared new profile photos of the actor online. 

There were two types of photos; Kim Soo Hyun in the white background and dark gray background. 

In all of them, Kim Soo Hyun had a serious yet charismatic look on his face. 
The photos all seemed to highlight Kim Soo Hyun's maturity that was starting to become more evident following his recent military service. 

Kim Soo Hyun definitely had become manlier and better looking than his previous self. 

With his stylish clothes, he looked ever so handsome. 
Currently, Kim Soo Hyun is busy filming his comeback drama 'It's Okay to Be Not Okay' with actress Seo Yeji. 

'It's Okay to Be Not Okay' is Kim Soo Hyun's first project since his return to the industry after completing his military service last July. 

(Credit= GOLDMEDALIST) 

(SBS Star)  
