SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS' 'BANG BANG CON' Gathers Enough Viewers to Hold 15 Stadium Concerts
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS' 'BANG BANG CON' Gathers Enough Viewers to Hold 15 Stadium Concerts

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.15 15:22 Updated 2020.06.15 15:28 View Count
K-pop boy group BTS has made another groundbreaking achievement by holding the world's biggest paid online music event.

On June 14 (KST), BTS held its first-ever paid online concert called 'BANG BANG CON: The Live'.
BTSThe concert was organized as BTS' scheduled world tour 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' has been canceled following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Streamed live for about 100 minutes, 'BANG BANG CON: The Live' drew over 756,000 viewers from 107 different countries all around the world.

BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment said that the size of 'BANG BANG CON: The Live' viewers roughly amounted to the combined audience of 15 stadium concerts; making the concert the world's biggest paid online music event in terms of number of viewers.
BTSUnder the concept of BTS members inviting their fans to their own rooms, the group performed 12 different songs with intermission-type talk segments in between.

Teaming up with a streaming production studio Kiswe Mobile, paid viewers were able to watch the show through six different camera angles.
BTSMeanwhile, BTS is set to release the group's fourth Japanese full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 - The Journey' on July 15.

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙