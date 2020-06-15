[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS' 'BANG BANG CON' Gathers Enough Viewers to Hold 15 Stadium Concerts

K-pop boy group BTS has made another groundbreaking achievement by holding the world's biggest paid online music event.On June 14 (KST), BTS held its first-ever paid online concert called 'BANG BANG CON: The Live'.The concert was organized as BTS' scheduled world tour 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR' has been canceled following the COVID-19 pandemic.Streamed live for about 100 minutes, 'BANG BANG CON: The Live' drew over 756,000 viewers from 107 different countries all around the world.BTS' management agency Big Hit Entertainment said that the size of 'BANG BANG CON: The Live' viewers roughly amounted to the combined audience of 15 stadium concerts; making the concert the world's biggest paid online music event in terms of number of viewers.Under the concept of BTS members inviting their fans to their own rooms, the group performed 12 different songs with intermission-type talk segments in between.Teaming up with a streaming production studio Kiswe Mobile, paid viewers were able to watch the show through six different camera angles.Meanwhile, BTS is set to release the group's fourth Japanese full album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 - The Journey' on July 15.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)