[SBS Star] VIDEO: BLACKPINK JENNIE Explains How She Sprained Her Ankle Recently

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK's member JENNIE talked about spraining her ankle not too long ago.On June 13, a prologue of BLACKPINK's new reality show '24/365 with BLACKPINK' was unveiled online.The four members of BLACKPINK sat down to share excitement about their upcoming comeback.While talking together, JENNIE mentioned her recent injury.JENNIE said, "You know how we haven't done much because of social distancing and all that, right? As summer was approaching, I wanted to make myself fitter. I especially wanted to work on my hips."She sighed and continued, "But on the very first day when I decided to start working out, I happened to trip over my own leg. I couldn't blame this on anyone, because it was entirely my own fault."She added, "Luckily though, I didn't break my bone; I just sprained it. I had to wear a cast, but it's totally fine. It's been over a month now, and I'm recovering."Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is scheduled to drop a new track on June 26.(Credit= 'BLACKPINK' YouTube, Online Community)(SBS Star)