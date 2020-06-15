SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Ji Chang Wook Revealed to Have Attended the Same High School
[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook & Ji Chang Wook Revealed to Have Attended the Same High School

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.15
Singer Kim Jong-kook and actor Ji Chang Wook shared that they went to the same high school in Anyang-si, Gyeonggi-do. 

On June 14 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', Ji Chang Wook made a guest appearance. 
Running ManDuring the opening as Ji Chang Wook joined the cast, Yu Jae Seok introduced him as, "He is one of the few celebrities with the surname 'Ji' along with Ji Suk Jin."  

Kim Jong-kook commented with a proud look on his face, "Ji Chang Wook actually went to the same high school as me." 

Then, Kim Jong-kook started to sing their school song, which Ji Chang Wook sang along together right away. 
Running ManKim Jong-kook and Ji Chang Wook are from Anyang-si, a city about an hour away from Seoul. 

Kim Jong-kook graduated some years before Ji Chang Wook, but they both attended Shinsung High School. 

While the two stars were talking about their high school days, Ji Chang Wook's high school graduation photo was unveiled on this day as well. 
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)    
