[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Hae In Shares Secrets to His Great Appearance

Actor Jung Hae In shared how he maintains his outstanding looks.On June 10 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Jung Hae In's brief interview was aired.The interview took place on the red carpet at an annual awards ceremony 'Daejong Film Awards' last week.When the interviewer saw Jung Hae In, he praised him on his style of the day before anything else.Jung Hae In was wearing a black tuxedo with a white bow tie, looking very stylish.Then, the interviewer asked, "Okay, tell us. What does one have to do to be as handsome and manly as you?"Jung Hae In shyly laughed and said, "Well, you should eat lots of healthy foods, not drink too much and exercise regularly."Since Jung Hae In was nominated for the 'Rookie Award' on this day, the interviewer then asked him, "Do you think you will receive the award today?"Jung Hae In laughingly responded, "I'll happily take the trophy home if it is given to me. I'll be very thankful."At this year's 'Daejong Film Awards', Jung Hae In managed to win the 'Rookie Award' with a movie 'Tune in for Love' (2019) as he had hoped.(Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)