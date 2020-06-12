SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Hae In Shares Secrets to His Great Appearance
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Hae In Shares Secrets to His Great Appearance

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.12 17:43 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Jung Hae In Shares Secrets to His Great Appearance
Actor Jung Hae In shared how he maintains his outstanding looks. 

On June 10 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Jung Hae In's brief interview was aired. 

The interview took place on the red carpet at an annual awards ceremony 'Daejong Film Awards' last week. 
Jung Hae InWhen the interviewer saw Jung Hae In, he praised him on his style of the day before anything else. 

Jung Hae In was wearing a black tuxedo with a white bow tie, looking very stylish. 

Then, the interviewer asked, "Okay, tell us. What does one have to do to be as handsome and manly as you?" 

Jung Hae In shyly laughed and said, "Well, you should eat lots of healthy foods, not drink too much and exercise regularly." 
Jung Hae InSince Jung Hae In was nominated for the 'Rookie Award' on this day, the interviewer then asked him, "Do you think you will receive the award today?"

Jung Hae In laughingly responded, "I'll happily take the trophy home if it is given to me. I'll be very thankful." 
 

At this year's 'Daejong Film Awards', Jung Hae In managed to win the 'Rookie Award' with a movie 'Tune in for Love' (2019) as he had hoped. 

(Credit= SBS Han Bam) 

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙