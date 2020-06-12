SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Han Ye Seul Bluntly Shares the Name of Her Ex Who She Loved the Most
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.12 16:06 View Count
Actress Han Ye Seul went completely honest while talking about her ex-boyfriends.

On June 11, Han Ye Seul shared a Q&A video on her YouTube.

Han Ye Seul answered various questions that were sent in by her subscribers.

One of the questions was, "When do you have the most fun?"

Han Ye Seul answered, "I have the most fun when I'm spending time with my loved one."

She continued with a sad look on her face, "But I'm not in love at the moment, so I feel quite bored these days."
Han Ye SeulHan Ye SeulThen, she was asked, "Is there the most memorable person out of all your ex-boyfriends?"

Han Ye Seul responded, "It's probably got to be the person who I loved the most. Is it okay for me to say it here?"

She covered her mouth and mumbled the name of one of her ex-boyfriends.

Following that, she laughed and said, "I loved him the most. I can't deny that."
 

Under this video, many left comments guessing the name she mentioned to be music producer Teddy.

After dating for about four years, Teddy and Han Ye Seul broke up in 2016.

(Credit= '한예슬 is' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
