[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Announces Plans to Marry His Non-celebrity Girlfriend
Published 2020.06.12 15:38
MAX Changmin of K-pop boy group TVXQ! announced his plan to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend.
MAX Changmin of K-pop boy group TVXQ! announced his plan to marry his non-celebrity girlfriend.

On June 12, MAX Changmin announced the surprise news himself through a handwritten letter to fans.
MAX ChangminMAX ChangminMAX Changmin wrote, "Since it is certainly not something I can say easily, I am very nervous right now as I write each word."

He continued, "As you are aware due to a news report from a while ago, there is this woman I am currently dating. We have had a good relationship with trust and faith in each other, and naturally, I decided that I want to continue the rest of my life together with this person."

He added, "We made the decision to hold our wedding in September, around the time when the heat will cool down a little."
MAX ChangminMAX Changmin promised his fans that he will work hard not only as TVXQ!'s MAX Changmin but also as the head of a household, and pay back the love and encouragement he received from fans.

Back in December 2019, MAX Changmin's management agency SM Entertainment confirmed that he was in a relationship with a non-celebrity.

(Credit= SM Entertainment, 'changmin88' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
