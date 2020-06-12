[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum & Suzy Spotted Filming for Their New Film 'Wonderland'

Actor Park Bo Gum and singer/actress Suzy were spotted filming for their upcoming movie 'Wonderland'.On June 11, a photo of Park Bo Gum and Suzy filming a scene for the movie circulated online.In the photo, Park Bo Gum and Suzy are walking across a park, seemingly on a casual date.'Wonderland' tells the stories of a woman in her 20s hoping to meet her lover who is in coma and a man in his 40s who is missing his wife who passed away.Park Bo Gum and Suzy will be playing the couple in their 20s.Alongside Park Bo Gum and Suzy, actors Gong Yoo, Choi Woo Shik, and actresses Tang Wei and Jung Yumi are confirmed for the movie.Meanwhile, 'Wonderland' is slated to hit the theaters in the first half of next year.(Credit= SBS funE, Online Community)(SBS Star)