[SBS Star] Fans Find Extreme Similarities Between Kim Soo Hyun & NCT MARK's Facial Features

Actor Kim Soo Hyun and K-pop boy group NCT's member MARK's similar appearance is making fans wonder if they are related in any way.With Kim Soo Hyun's recent return to the industry after his military service, Kim Soo Hyun has been under more limelight than ever.As Kim Soo Hyun's fans were having a discussion about his looks, one brought up that he/she thinks Kim Soo Hyun and MARK look quite similar to each other.After hearing him/her, other fans started seeing this; the two stars in fact showed a remarkable resemblance.Then, Kim Soo Hyun's fans decided to share this interesting fact with other K-drama, K-movie and K-pop fans.As soon as a post about their visual similarities were uploaded on an online community, the post flooded with comments agreeing with those fans.In the comments, people wrote, "I've never really thought about it, but I definitely see it now! They could probably pass as brothers!", "I'm dead serious here. Are you two related at all?", "This is so cool!" and so on.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)