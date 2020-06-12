SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Shares How He Wishes to Meet His Potential Girlfriend
[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Shares How He Wishes to Meet His Potential Girlfriend

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.12
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Yeo Jin Goo Shares How He Wishes to Meet His Potential Girlfriend
Actor Yeo Jin Goo revealed how he would like to meet his potential other half.

On June 9 episode of SBS' television show 'Han Bam', Yeo Jin Goo's interview was broadcast.

Prior to the interview, Yeo Jin Goo made some mouth-watering pasta for the interviewer, which completely impressed him.
Yeo Jin GooAs the interviewer saw his incredible cooking skills, he playfully commented, "Does your girlfriend like it when you cook for her like this?"

Yeo Jin Goo laughed out loud and responded, "Well, no, because I don't have a girlfriend. But my brother and mother like it a lot."

The interviewer continued asking about him and his romantic relationship, "Would you like to make a girlfriend right now?"

Yeo Jin Goo answered, "Not really. I'm not really thinking about dating anyone at the moment."
Yeo Jin GooThen, Yeo Jin Goo was asked about his preferred ways of encountering his potential significant other.

The interviewer asked, "How would you want to meet your future girlfriend? Do you prefer to have a first encounter with her in a natural manner or set up environment like a blind date?"

Yeo Jin Goo said, "I definitely prefer the former way. I would like to meet her naturally."
Yeo Jin Goo(Credit= SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star) 
