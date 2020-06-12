SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' to Hold Live Broadcast to Celebrate 10th Anniversary
Published 2020.06.12 11:40 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Running Man to Hold Live Broadcast to Celebrate 10th Anniversary
SBS' popular variety show 'Running Man' will be celebrating the show's 10th anniversary through a special live broadcast.

On June 11, the production team of 'Running Man' revealed their plan to hold a live broadcast to interact directly with viewers.
Running ManThe special episode will be broadcasted on July 12, marking ten years since the show made its premiere on July 11, 2020.

This will be the first time that all eight cast members of 'Running Man' to take part in a live broadcast together.
Running ManThe specific concept and details of the live broadcast as well as the method of viewers' participation are still under discussion.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of 'Running Man' will feature the cast members of SBS' upcoming drama 'Backstreet Rookie' including actor Ji Chang Wook and actress Kim Yoo Jung.
Running ManRunning Man(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
