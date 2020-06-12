SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] IU·Yoona·Lee Jehoon Become the Honorary Judges of 'the Mise-en-scene Short Film Festival'
[SBS Star] IU·Yoona·Lee Jehoon Become the Honorary Judges of 'the Mise-en-scene Short Film Festival'

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.12
K-pop artist/actress IU, girl group Girls' Generation's member/actress Yoona and actor Lee Jehoon were appointed as the honorary judges of an upcoming film festival.

On June 10, 'the 19th Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival' revealed that they have chosen five stars as the honorary judges of the festival.

They shared that IU, Yoona, Lee Jehoon, actor Oh Jung Se and actress Lee Jung Eun were going to be reviewing five films together.

Those films will all be in different genres that includes 'Social Perspective', 'Comedy', 'Horror/Fantasy', 'Melodrama' and 'Action/Thriller'.
IU, Yoona, Lee Jehoon'The Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival' is an event that not only held to promote interest in short films, but also to act as a platform for the discovery of talented new directors and writers.

This year, 'the Mise-en-scène Short Film Festival' is scheduled to take place online due to coronavirus pandemic.

The opening ceremony of the festival is to be held on June 25, and it is set to run until July 1.
Oh Jung Se and Lee Jung Eun(Credit= Prain TPC, Saram Entertainment, EDAM Entertainment, SM Entertainment, Will Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
