[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Has a Lawyer Girlfriend?
[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Has a Lawyer Girlfriend?

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.11 18:01
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Song Joong Ki Has a Lawyer Girlfriend?
Actor Song Joong Ki's management agency gave their response to the actor's recent dating rumor.

Not too long ago, words started going around among people in the legal profession that Song Joong Ki has begun a relationship with one lawyer.

After a while, one female lawyer's photos who allegedly was dating Song Joong Ki were shared through a mobile instant messaging application.
Song Joong KiOn June 11, news outlet OSEN checked the fact with Song Joong Ki's management agency and confirmed that it was a rumor.

The agency stated, "Song Joong Ki is not currently in a relationship with a lawyer. We heard about the rumor too, and discovered that it was not true at all."

They added, "Song Joong Ki has been extremely busy with work recently. His work has been his main focus."
Song Joong KiMeanwhile, Song Joong Ki is planning on returning to a big screen with a movie 'Space Sweepers'.

(Credit= SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
