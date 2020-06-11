[SBS Star] A New Celebrity Best Friends Group Called 'Egg Yolk' Excites Fans

K-pop girl groups MAMAMOO's Moon Byul, Red Velvet's SEULGI, OH MY GIRL's Hyojung, and APRIL's Naeun are revealed to be best friends to one another.During a recent live broadcast, Moon Byul revealed that she was in a group chat called 'Egg Yolk' with three other K-pop singers.The group's combination came as a pleasant surprise to many K-pop fans as they are pretty diverse in age.Moon Byul was born in 1992, while SEULGI and Hyojung were born in 1994 and Naeun was born in 1999.Moon Byul explained that she was originally only close to SEULGI until she was introduced to Hyojung as the two 1994-born were already close.Then Moon Byul was asking around for another member―as she likes even numbers for her friends group―and Naeun eventually came in as the maknae (the youngest member) of the group.The four talented K-pop singers show their full support for each other's comebacks by posting their new songs on their Instagram and sharing cute comments.(Credit= RBW, SM Entertainment, WM Entertainment, DSP Media, 'MAMAMOO' V LIVE, Online Community)(SBS Star)