[SBS Star] Han So-hee in Talks to Star in Netflix New Crime Series

Actress Han So-hee has her eye on Netflix crime series as her next project.
On June 10, news outlet OSEN reported that Han So-hee has confirmed her appearance in Netflix new crime series 'Undercover' (literal title).
'Undercover' is a story about a woman named 'Seo Ji-woo' sneaking into the police as an undercover in order to take revenge for her father.
After her father gets murdered, she enters a criminal organization to learn skills and make personal connections.
According to the report, Han So-hee was offered to play the role of 'Seo Ji-woo'.
It is going to be directed by director Kim Jin-min, who previously directed numerous well-known dramas including 'Time Between Dog and Wolf', 'Road No. 1' and more.
In response to this report, however, Han So-hee's management agency stated, "It's too early to say anything. She is still carefully considering her offer."
After hearing this news, Han So-hee's fans became excited and shared how much they hope her to join the series.
(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram)
(SBS Star)