[SBS Star] Han So-hee in Talks to Star in Netflix New Crime Series

Actress Han So-hee has her eye on Netflix crime series as her next project.On June 10, news outlet OSEN reported that Han So-hee has confirmed her appearance in Netflix new crime series 'Undercover' (literal title).'Undercover' is a story about a woman named 'Seo Ji-woo' sneaking into the police as an undercover in order to take revenge for her father.After her father gets murdered, she enters a criminal organization to learn skills and make personal connections.According to the report, Han So-hee was offered to play the role of 'Seo Ji-woo'.It is going to be directed by director Kim Jin-min, who previously directed numerous well-known dramas including 'Time Between Dog and Wolf', 'Road No. 1' and more.In response to this report, however, Han So-hee's management agency stated, "It's too early to say anything. She is still carefully considering her offer."After hearing this news, Han So-hee's fans became excited and shared how much they hope her to join the series.(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram)(SBS Star)