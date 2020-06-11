SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Han So-hee in Talks to Star in Netflix New Crime Series
[SBS Star] Han So-hee in Talks to Star in Netflix New Crime Series

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.11 16:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han So-hee in Talks to Star in Netflix New Crime Series
Actress Han So-hee has her eye on Netflix crime series as her next project.

On June 10, news outlet OSEN reported that Han So-hee has confirmed her appearance in Netflix new crime series 'Undercover' (literal title).
Han So-hee'Undercover' is a story about a woman named 'Seo Ji-woo' sneaking into the police as an undercover in order to take revenge for her father.

After her father gets murdered, she enters a criminal organization to learn skills and make personal connections.

According to the report, Han So-hee was offered to play the role of 'Seo Ji-woo'.
Han So-heeIt is going to be directed by director Kim Jin-min, who previously directed numerous well-known dramas including 'Time Between Dog and Wolf', 'Road No. 1' and more.

In response to this report, however, Han So-hee's management agency stated, "It's too early to say anything. She is still carefully considering her offer."
Han So-heeAfter hearing this news, Han So-hee's fans became excited and shared how much they hope her to join the series.

(Credit= 'xeesoxee' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
