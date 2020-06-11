SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: K-pop Fans Give Mixed Opinions About TWICE MOMO's Singing Ability
[SBS Star] VIDEO: K-pop Fans Give Mixed Opinions About TWICE MOMO's Singing Ability

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.11 16:18
Fans are giving mixed opinions about MOMO of K-pop girl group TWICE's ability to sing. 

On June 10, TWICE won first place on MBC every1's music show 'Show Champion'. 

After the hosts announced TWICE the winning team of the week, they went off stage with all other artists. 

Just as when they were going down, the instrumental version of TWICE's latest release 'MORE & MORE' played for an encore performance. 
TWICEWhen it was MOMO turn to sing the song, she held up a microphone and started singing song. 

Throughout her part though, she was completely out of tune. 

It seemed like MOMO felt this too, because she made a face after her singing and looked at NAYEON next to her as if she was saying, "Uh-oh." 
TWICEAfter the broadcast, lots of K-pop fans started discussing the matter with each other.  

Some said, "Wow, she really needs to practice singing.", "She's a singer. How could she sing like that?", "It's not like this is the first time MOMO's singing has been an subject of controversy. It's been five years since she made debut. I can't believe how bad her singing is despite that." and so forth. 

On the other hand, there were some who did not think that this was a big deal at all. 

They said, "People can make a mistake. It's not like you've never made a mistake before.", "This was just an easy-going encore performance. No need to take it seriously.", "The song has a pretty high note. It's hard to sing this live, you know." and more. 
 

(Credit= MBC every1 Show Champion) 

(SBS Star)   
