[SBS Star] Jeon Jin Seo Says Friends Treated Him Differently After He Gave Them Han So-hee's Autograph

Child actor Jeon Jin Seo shared how differently his friends treated him after he gave them actress Han So-hee's autograph.On June 10 episode of tvN's television show 'You Quiz on the Block', Jeon Jin Seo made a guest appearance.While sitting down with entertainers Cho Se-ho and Yu Jae Seok, Jeon Jin Seo talked about his appearance in the recently-ended mega-hit drama 'The World of the Married'.Jeon Jin Seo said, "It's sad that the drama came to an end, but I feel relieved as well. When the shooting was over, I was like, 'Yes, finally!', because the shooting was really long. I wished it lasted longer at the same time though."Then, Yu Jae Seok asked, "How did your friends respond to your appearance in 'The World of the Married'?"Jeon Jin Seo answered with a smile, "They asked me if I could get them an autograph of the main cast―Han So-hee, Kim Hee Ae and Park Hae-jun."He continued, "So, I asked Han So-hee for an autograph and gave it to them. They were all like, 'I'm going to respect you very much from now on.'"Yu Jae Seok laughed and commented, "That's hilarious. It's such a typical kind of conversation by middle school students."(Credit= tvN You Quiz on the Block, 'xeesoxee' Instagram)(SBS Star)