[SBS Star] Yoon Kye-sang & Lee Hanee End Their 7-year Relationship

Singer/actor Yoon Kye-sang and actress Lee Hanee have recently broken up after dating for over seven years.On June 11, News1 reported that Yoon Kye-sang and Lee Hanee recently decided to end their relationship.One close acquaintance of the couple revealed that the two broke up on good terms and remain as close friends.Yoon Kye-sang and Lee Hanee's management agency Saram Entertainment has also confirmed the news.The agency stated, "The two have recently decided to go separate ways and remain as colleagues. We would like to ask for your support for both of them."Since the couple took the spotlight as one of Korea's most beloved celebrity couples, many fans are feeling sad and sorry about the breakup.Yoon Kye-sang and Lee Hanee confirmed their relationship in 2013 and have been dating for over seven years.(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)