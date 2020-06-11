SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Shares How Nervous He Is About Making His Small Screen Return in 5 Years
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.11 10:51 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Shares How Nervous He Is About Making His Small Screen Return in 5 Years
Actor Kim Soo Hyun revealed how nervous he feels about making a comeback with a new drama for the first time since 2015.

On June 10, an online press conference for tvN's upcoming drama 'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' was held.
Kim Soo HyunDuring the press conference, Kim Soo Hyun was asked if he could share his feelings about leading a drama for the first time since the end of his military service as well as 'Producer' (2015).

Kim Soo Hyun said, "I began my military service quite late, and that actually was a great thing for me. It sort of gave me some time off from everything. I also feel like I have become more physically fit."
Kim Soo HyunHe continued, "Thanks to the free time I had in the military, I was able to go over my acting and make some improvements to it. I had lots of acting flaws before, and tried to improve those while there."

He added, "But as it's been so long since I've been in public, I get nervous very easily these days. This all feels new to me as well. I even feel super awkward right now, to be speaking through a microphone."
Kim Soo Hyun'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' is a drama that will depict romance between an anti-social storybook writer 'Moon-young' (actress Seo Ye-ji) and hard-working care worker 'Kang-tae' (Kim Soo Hyun) at a psychiatric hospital.

The first episode of 'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' is set to be unveiled on June 20.

(Credit= tvN It's Okay Not to Be Okay)

(SBS Star)  
