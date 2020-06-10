SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We Are Always There for Each Other No Matter What" Minzy Says 2NE1 Is Like a Family
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] "We Are Always There for Each Other No Matter What" Minzy Says 2NE1 Is Like a Family

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.10 18:06 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] "We Are Always There for Each Other No Matter What" Minzy Says 2NE1 Is Like a Family
Minzy, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1, revealed how close the members of 2NE1 are. 

Recently, Minzy sat down for an interview with the press to share her feelings about releasing her new solo track in three years. 
MinzyDuring the interview, Minzy was asked, "How did the members of 2NE1 respond to your long-awaited comeback?" 

Minzy answered, "Whenever I release a new song, they are very supportive of me. They would send me a screenshot of a streaming site and tell me things like, 'Look at this, Minzy! I'm listening to your new music right now!'" 

She continued, "They also would ask me if there is anything they can do to help me with anything. I always feel so grateful for them." 

She added, "They truly are like a family to me. We all probably feel the same way. We are there for each other at all times regardless of our distance. We're like a family." 
MinzyThen, one reporter asked whether 2NE1 will ever work with each other again. 

Minzy responded, "We love talking about music. As we all have turned solo, each of us have our own musical color now. But we believe we will be able to create beautiful music combining our unique musical colors together." 

She went on, "We certainly would love to collaborate one day."
MinzyMeanwhile, Minzy dropped an upbeat acoustic pop song 'LOVELY' on May 24. 

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'Realminzy' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙