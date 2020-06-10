[SBS Star] "We Are Always There for Each Other No Matter What" Minzy Says 2NE1 Is Like a Family

Minzy, formerly of disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1, revealed how close the members of 2NE1 are.Recently, Minzy sat down for an interview with the press to share her feelings about releasing her new solo track in three years.During the interview, Minzy was asked, "How did the members of 2NE1 respond to your long-awaited comeback?"Minzy answered, "Whenever I release a new song, they are very supportive of me. They would send me a screenshot of a streaming site and tell me things like, 'Look at this, Minzy! I'm listening to your new music right now!'"She continued, "They also would ask me if there is anything they can do to help me with anything. I always feel so grateful for them."She added, "They truly are like a family to me. We all probably feel the same way. We are there for each other at all times regardless of our distance. We're like a family."Then, one reporter asked whether 2NE1 will ever work with each other again.Minzy responded, "We love talking about music. As we all have turned solo, each of us have our own musical color now. But we believe we will be able to create beautiful music combining our unique musical colors together."She went on, "We certainly would love to collaborate one day."Meanwhile, Minzy dropped an upbeat acoustic pop song 'LOVELY' on May 24.(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'Realminzy' Facebook)(SBS Star)