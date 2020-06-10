[SBS Star] 'Moon Embracing the Sun' Yim Siwan & Kim Yoo Jung Reunite After 8 Years

Actor Yim Siwan reunited with his past co-star actress Kim Yoo Jung after eight years.On June 9, Yim Siwan updated his Instagram with a selfie of himself taken with Kim Yoo Jung.Along with the photo, Yim Siwan wrote, "For the first time in a while, with Yoo Jung."The photo was taken at the backstage of the '56th Baeksang Arts Awards' that took place on June 5.Both actors attended the event as an award presenter.Yim Siwan and Kim Yoo Jung played siblings in the 2012 hit drama 'Moon Embracing the Sun', as the younger versions of 'Heo Yeom' (Song Jae-hee) and 'Heo Yeonwoo' (Han Ga-in).(Credit= 'yim_siwang' Instagram, Online Community, MBC Moon Embracing the Sun)(SBS Star)