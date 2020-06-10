SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ji Sung Reportedly Returning with a New Drama in the Second Half of the Year
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.10 16:46 View Count
Actor Ji Sung is reportedly making a comeback with a new drama soon. 

On June 9, news outlet Ilgan Sports revealed that Ji Sung will be starring in a new drama 'The Devil Judge' (literal translation). 
Ji Sung'The Devil Judge' is about judges uncovering unveiled dark secrets of people. 

According to the report, Ji Sung will play the role of 'Kang Yo-han', who is a well-known judge for his great looks and elegance. 

In his heart though, he does not believe in the existence of justice in this world. 
Ji SungSoon after the news broke, Ji Sung's management agency NAMOO ACTORS gave their official response to the report. 

The agency commented, "Yes, Ji Sung was recently offered a role in 'The Devil Judge'. We are positively going over the script together at the moment." 

If Ji Sung accepts his role, this will mark his first drama since 'Doctor John' that ended last September.  
Ji Sung'The Devil Judge' is set to be unveiled some time in the latter half of this year. 

(Credit= 'OfficialJisung' Facebook) 

(SBS Star)    
