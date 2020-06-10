SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Shuts Their Online Message Board Down Due to Overflowing Malicious Comments
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Shuts Their Online Message Board Down Due to Overflowing Malicious Comments

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.10 11:42 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Running Man Shuts Their Online Message Board Down Due to Overflowing Malicious Comments
SBS' popular television show 'Running Man' has closed their online message board due to an excessive number of malicious comments.

Recently, the production team of 'Running Man' released an official statement about their online message board.
Running ManThey said, "We are closing our online message board, because we have been getting too many overly-criticizing as well as hate comments regarding the cast members."

They continued, "It was getting out of control, and this was inevitable. We ask you for your kind understanding."
Running ManIt is assumed that the production team decided to shut the online message board down to block those malicious comments addressing Jeon So Min.

Jeon So Min has been receiving more and more malicious comments recently that her younger brother once shared how far her haters had gone.

Just last month during a live broadcast, Jeon So Min called a hater out who was impersonating her on 'Running Man' online message board as well.
Running ManAs the situation kept getting worse, it seems like the production team made a decision to shut the online message board down in the end.

(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙