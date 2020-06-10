[SBS Star] 'Running Man' Shuts Their Online Message Board Down Due to Overflowing Malicious Comments

SBS' popular television show 'Running Man' has closed their online message board due to an excessive number of malicious comments.Recently, the production team of 'Running Man' released an official statement about their online message board.They said, "We are closing our online message board, because we have been getting too many overly-criticizing as well as hate comments regarding the cast members."They continued, "It was getting out of control, and this was inevitable. We ask you for your kind understanding."It is assumed that the production team decided to shut the online message board down to block those malicious comments addressing Jeon So Min.Jeon So Min has been receiving more and more malicious comments recently that her younger brother once shared how far her haters had gone.Just last month during a live broadcast, Jeon So Min called a hater out who was impersonating her on 'Running Man' online message board as well.As the situation kept getting worse, it seems like the production team made a decision to shut the online message board down in the end.(Credit= 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)