[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Officially Announces Comeback Date with a Teaser

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has finally revealed the group's comeback date―June 26.On June 10, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment dropped the first teaser poster for the group's upcoming pre-release single.Previously in May, YG Entertainment revealed their plan for BLACKPINK's "three-step comeback", starting with the group's summer pre-release single.According to the agency, BLACKPINK is set to release the group's first full album in September; followed by ROSÉ, LISA, and JISOO's solo projects.Most recently, BLACKPINK dropped a collaborative track with American singer Lady Gaga called 'Sour Candy', which marked #33 on Billboard's Hot 100.(Credit= YG Entertainment)