[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Officially Announces Comeback Date with a Teaser
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Officially Announces Comeback Date with a Teaser

Published 2020.06.10 11:08
K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has finally revealed the group's comeback date―June 26.

On June 10, BLACKPINK's management agency YG Entertainment dropped the first teaser poster for the group's upcoming pre-release single.
BLACKPINKPreviously in May, YG Entertainment revealed their plan for BLACKPINK's "three-step comeback", starting with the group's summer pre-release single.

According to the agency, BLACKPINK is set to release the group's first full album in September; followed by ROSÉ, LISA, and JISOO's solo projects.
BLACKPINKMost recently, BLACKPINK dropped a collaborative track with American singer Lady Gaga called 'Sour Candy', which marked #33 on Billboard's Hot 100.
BLACKPINKBLACKPINK(Credit= YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
