[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN Is Making His Big Screen Debut Soon?

K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN may be making a big screen debut in the near future.On June 9, news outlet Newsen reported that SEHUN was cast in an upcoming film 'The Pirates 2'.According to the report, SEHUN will take on the role of a handsome pirate who is very skilled at shooting an arrow.In response to this report, however, SEHUN's management agency SM Entertainment commented, "While it's true that SEHUN was offered the role in 'The Pirates 2'. It still hasn't been decided whether he will join the film yet."If SEHUN decides to join 'The Pirates 2', it would be his first big screen movie to feature in.Previously, SEHUN led a web movie 'Dokgo Rewind' that was released online, but not yet a big screen movie.Last year, the original cast actor Kim Nam Gil and actress Son Ye-jin confirmed to lead 'The Pirates 2'.However, due to schedule clash with their dramas, they ended up withdrawing themselves from the film.Then in March this year, it was confirmed that actors Kang Ha Neul, Lee Kwang Soo, Kwon Sang-woo and actress Han Hyo Joo will be starring in 'The Pirates 2'.'The Pirates' was a very successful film; in the summer of 2014 when it hit theaters, it attracted over 8.6 million moviegoers.Meanwhile, the team of 'The Pirates 2' is scheduled to begin filming the movie in July.