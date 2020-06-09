SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] WENDY Makes Everyone's Heart Warm by Showing an Angelic Gesture to Her Filming Crew
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.09 18:18 View Count
WENDY of K-pop girl group Red Velvet showed a thoughtful gesture to her filming staff.

On June 8, a new video of Red Velvet was uploaded on a YouTube channel that is run by the group's management agency.

The video showed the members of Red Velvet filming outside at the hottest season of the year―summer.
Red VelvetWhile taking a break in their van, WENDY spotted her fellow members looking like they were feeling really hot.

As soon as she noticed this, she took some cooling wipes out of her bag and gave one to each of them.
Red VelvetAfter that, WENDY looked around and saw the filming staff who were filming them with heavy cameras.

They were sweating a lot, because of the temperature and also the weight of their cameras.

WENDY immediately took more cooling wipes out and gave them to them.
Red VelvetShe commented, "Our filming staff had a tough day today. They worked really hard."

Then, WENDY let them know how to use to cooling wipes effectively.

She kindly told them, "If you wipe an area of your body with this, it will become cool right away. Wipe it once, then put it over your neck afterwards."
 

(Credit= 'SM C&C Studio' YouTube)

(SBS Star) 
