SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Byung Hun Gives His "Too Real" Response to Lee Min-jung's Golf Mistake
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Byung Hun Gives His "Too Real" Response to Lee Min-jung's Golf Mistake

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.09 16:56 Updated 2020.06.09 17:05 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Byung Hun Gives His "Too Real" Response to Lee Min-jungs Golf Mistake
Actor Lee Byung Hun's "too real" response to his wife actress Lee Min-jung's mistake in golf is making many people laugh. 

On June 8, Lee Min-jung updated her Instagram with a new video.

Under this video, Lee Min-jung laughingly wrote, "Last year in Hawaii. When my ball didn't get into the hole, my husband sighed very realistically."
Lee Min-jungThe video showed Lee Min-jung playing golf at a golf course.

She was looking all professional until she hit the ball, but then the ball did not get into the hole.

As soon as the person filming her saw the ball landing next to the hole, he sighed hard in huge disappointment.

It seemed like this person was Lee Byung Hun, and the "real" sigh just naturally came out of him without even himself realizing it.
 

A countless number of fans shared that they had a great laugh after watching this video.

They said, "His sigh at the end is way too funny, man! Can't stop laughing!", "I didn't expect the video to be funny, but it's like the funniest video I've seen all week!", "I can just imagine what he was thinking in his head." and so on.

(Credit= '216jung' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙