[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Byung Hun Gives His "Too Real" Response to Lee Min-jung's Golf Mistake

Actor Lee Byung Hun's "too real" response to his wife actress Lee Min-jung's mistake in golf is making many people laugh.On June 8, Lee Min-jung updated her Instagram with a new video.Under this video, Lee Min-jung laughingly wrote, "Last year in Hawaii. When my ball didn't get into the hole, my husband sighed very realistically."The video showed Lee Min-jung playing golf at a golf course.She was looking all professional until she hit the ball, but then the ball did not get into the hole.As soon as the person filming her saw the ball landing next to the hole, he sighed hard in huge disappointment.It seemed like this person was Lee Byung Hun, and the "real" sigh just naturally came out of him without even himself realizing it.A countless number of fans shared that they had a great laugh after watching this video.They said, "His sigh at the end is way too funny, man! Can't stop laughing!", "I didn't expect the video to be funny, but it's like the funniest video I've seen all week!", "I can just imagine what he was thinking in his head." and so on.(Credit= '216jung' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)