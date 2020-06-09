SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Nayoung ♥ Won Bin's Past Photo Circulates Online
Published 2020.06.09
Actress Lee Nayoung and actor Won Bin have created online buzz with a never-before-seen past photo of the couple.

Recently, an old photo of Lee Nayoung and Won Bin was shared at one online community under the title, "Won Bin and Lee Nayoung, two years before dating."
Lee Nayoung, Won BinIn the photo taken in 2010―about two years before making their relationship public―Lee Nayoung and Won Bin look just as beautiful and handsome as they are now.
Lee Nayoung, Won BinLee Nayoung and Won Bin came to know each other when Lee Nayoung joined the same agency as Won Bin in August 2011.

The couple started dating a year later in August 2012, and made their relationship public in the following year.
Lee Nayoung, Won BinAfter three years of dating, Lee Nayoung and Won Bin tied the knot in May 2015 and gave birth to their first child, a son, about seven months after their marriage.

(Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star) 
