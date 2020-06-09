[SBS Star] JEONGYEON Says She Was Actually Hospitalized Due to Disk Problems Just Before Comeback

K-pop girl group TWICE's member JEONGYEON shared that she went to the hospital because of a herniated cervical disk right before the group's comeback.On June 8, JEONGYEON went live on NAVER V LIVE to let fans know about her recent medical problems.As soon as she was on live, JEONGYEON said with some level of seriousness seen across her face, "I decided to host a live broadcast today, because I wanted to tell you something."She continued, "As a lot of you already know, I get a neck pain every now and then. But it got quite bad while I was getting ready for this comeback."She went on, "Even my ears started to hurt during the shooting of our music video that I had to go and see a doctor. It turned out I had a herniated cervical disk."She added, "So, only about a week before our return to the industry with a new album, I underwent surgery and was hospitalized for some time after that."JEONGYEON revealed that because of this, she felt like she was not fully prepared for the comeback.She said, "I didn't feel ready, and really didn't want to show you the imperfect me. That's why no fan-cams of me for 'MORE & MORE' were uploaded anywhere."She continued, "I spoke to my company about it, and they asked the broadcasting companies not to film my fan-cam. I know many of you have been wondering whereabouts of my fan-cams. I'm so sorry."Then, she wrapped up the live broadcast by stating, "Please don't worry about my health though, My neck's been feeling much better now. I'm regularly visiting my doctor, and doing all my best for a speedy recovery."Back on June 1, TWICE dropped the group's ninth mini album 'MORE & MORE'.(Credit= 'TWICE' NAVER V LIVE)(SBS Star)