SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JEONGYEON Says She Was Actually Hospitalized Due to Disk Problems Just Before Comeback
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] JEONGYEON Says She Was Actually Hospitalized Due to Disk Problems Just Before Comeback

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.09 15:59 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JEONGYEON Says She Was Actually Hospitalized Due to Disk Problems Just Before Comeback
K-pop girl group TWICE's member JEONGYEON shared that she went to the hospital because of a herniated cervical disk right before the group's comeback.

On June 8, JEONGYEON went live on NAVER V LIVE to let fans know about her recent medical problems.
JEONGYEONAs soon as she was on live, JEONGYEON said with some level of seriousness seen across her face, "I decided to host a live broadcast today, because I wanted to tell you something."

She continued, "As a lot of you already know, I get a neck pain every now and then. But it got quite bad while I was getting ready for this comeback."

She went on, "Even my ears started to hurt during the shooting of our music video that I had to go and see a doctor. It turned out I had a herniated cervical disk."

She added, "So, only about a week before our return to the industry with a new album, I underwent surgery and was hospitalized for some time after that."
JEONGYEONJEONGYEON revealed that because of this, she felt like she was not fully prepared for the comeback.

She said, "I didn't feel ready, and really didn't want to show you the imperfect me. That's why no fan-cams of me for 'MORE & MORE' were uploaded anywhere."

She continued, "I spoke to my company about it, and they asked the broadcasting companies not to film my fan-cam. I know many of you have been wondering whereabouts of my fan-cams. I'm so sorry."

Then, she wrapped up the live broadcast by stating, "Please don't worry about my health though, My neck's been feeling much better now. I'm regularly visiting my doctor, and doing all my best for a speedy recovery."
JEONGYEONBack on June 1, TWICE dropped the group's ninth mini album 'MORE & MORE'.

(Credit= 'TWICE' NAVER V LIVE)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙