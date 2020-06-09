SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Talks About the Hardest Part of 9 Members Living in One Dorm
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Talks About the Hardest Part of 9 Members Living in One Dorm

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.09 15:03 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Talks About the Hardest Part of 9 Members Living in One Dorm
JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE revealed the hardest part of nine TWICE members living in one dorm for over six years.

On June 7 episode of MBC's variety show 'Where Is My Home?', TWICE's JIHYO and MINA joined as "intern coordinators".
TWICEDuring the show, JIHYO revealed that TWICE members have been sharing one dorm for over six years now.
TWICEWhen asked about the biggest struggle living with eight more girls, JIHYO said, "It's definitely the bathroom. We have three, but it's not enough for nine people to share."

JIHYO added, "So for me, the most important thing when looking for a house is the bathroom. The bathroom has to be clean."

MINA said, "I love being at home, so the sunlight is important. I want to enjoy the sunlight from the inside of my house."
TWICE(Credit= MBC Where Is My Home?, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙