[SBS Star] TWICE JIHYO Talks About the Hardest Part of 9 Members Living in One Dorm

JIHYO of K-pop girl group TWICE revealed the hardest part of nine TWICE members living in one dorm for over six years.On June 7 episode of MBC's variety show 'Where Is My Home?', TWICE's JIHYO and MINA joined as "intern coordinators".During the show, JIHYO revealed that TWICE members have been sharing one dorm for over six years now.When asked about the biggest struggle living with eight more girls, JIHYO said, "It's definitely the bathroom. We have three, but it's not enough for nine people to share."JIHYO added, "So for me, the most important thing when looking for a house is the bathroom. The bathroom has to be clean."MINA said, "I love being at home, so the sunlight is important. I want to enjoy the sunlight from the inside of my house."(Credit= MBC Where Is My Home?, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)