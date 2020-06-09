SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] SEULGI Perfectly Predicted Herself to Become Korea's Top Singer Over 10 Years Ago?
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.09 13:48 View Count
SEULGI of K-pop girl group Red Velvet's perfect prediction that she made over 10 years ago is under the limelight.

On June 7, SEULGI uploaded a new photo with the caption, "When I was 11 years old."

The photo looked like SEULGI's school project where she had to write and draw her dream.
SEULGISEULGI started it off by writing, "I'm Kang Seul-gi. I want to become a singer, because I want to make people happy."

Under the section where she had to draw herself in 10 years time, she had drawn herself in a gorgeous stage outfit with pretty-colored and styled hair.

Next to it, she wrote, "The best singer, 'Kang Seul-gi'."
SEULGIThen, SEULGI went on to talk about her future in numbers.

She wrote, "(10) After I become a singer in 10 years, (100) I'm going to make more than 100 people happy. (2) I'm going to spend two hours every day to make that dream come true, (5) and use five minutes every day to imagine myself in the future."
SEULGIRed Velvet is undoubtedly one of the most popular K-pop groups right now.

As SEULGI pictured herself exactly where she was going to be now, fans are jokingly stating that she might actually be a psychic.
Red Velvet(Credit= 'hi_sseulgi' Instagram, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
