[SBS Star] BTS V Receives Praise for Thoughtfully Using Sign Language in His Speech
[SBS Star] BTS V Receives Praise for Thoughtfully Using Sign Language in His Speech

Published 2020.06.09
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS V Receives Praise for Thoughtfully Using Sign Language in His Speech
K-pop boy group BTS' member V was spotted using sign language during his speech for YouTube's virtual graduation ceremony 'Dear Class of 2020'.

On June 7 (local time), the seven members of BTS joined the event to congratulate the Class of 2020 on their graduation and took turns sharing words of hope and encouragement.
BTSAmong all, one member especially caught the eyes of the public―as multiple fans noted that V showed a sign language for clapping, congratulating students with hearing impairment.
VV said, "If there's anyone out there who cannot see where they should go from here forth, I urge you to listen to your heart. Things may feel a difficult right now, but somewhere out there, luck and opportunity is waiting for you. [...] I look forward to the day you will stand and tell us your own story."
VUpon watching V's speech, many people expressed their gratitude towards V.

Some comments include, "That was a sign language for cheering someone up. He did it for those who can't hear.", "He is the most considerate and kind-hearted person the world has ever seen.", "Loved how he included it especially since I'm deaf myself. I'm so thankful for this.", and more.
VYou can watch the full speech in the video below:
 

(Credit= 'BANGTANTV' YouTube, Big Hit Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
