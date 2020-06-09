SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] YouTube Mistakes Park Bo Young for a Minor & Blocks Comments on Her Video

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.09 10:58 View Count
YouTube disabled actress Park Bo Young's video comment section for looking underage. 

On May 30, one fan of Park Bo Young shared an edited video of the actress' past live broadcast. 

In the video, Park Bo Young was seen in her room and tells fans what she had been up to. 

Strangely enough though, no comments could be written under this video. 
Park Bo YoungJust as when fans were wondering why, the uploader gave an unexpected explanation. 

The uploader wrote, "YouTube disabled the comment section, thinking that this was a video made by a child. I apologize for the inconvenience. I'll try to sort the issue out as soon as I can."  

But the surprising thing is that Park Bo Young is in fact 30 years old; far from being a minor. 
Park Bo YoungRecently, YouTube disabled comments on videos featuring young children in order to protect their personal information. 

Park Bo Young is widely known for her youthful look, but it still came as a shock to many that YouTube mistook her as a child. 

They left comments such as, "Haha it's all due to her adorable baby face!", "How do you keep yourself looking so young? Please share your secret with us!", "This is hilarious! Stop being too cute, unnie! LOL" and so on. 
 

(Credit= 'Park Bo Young' NAVER V LIVE, 'Bovely' YouTube) 

(SBS Star)   
