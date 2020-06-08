[SBS Star] VIDEO: SUNMI Expresses Concern About TWICE Members Receiving So Many Hate Comments

K-pop artist SUNMI worried about the members of K-pop girl group TWICE, who are receiving a countless number of hate comments online.On June 6, one YouTube channel shared a video of SUNMI and her younger brothers talking to two TWICE's mega-fans.During the talk, SUNMI was asked if she could share her honest feelings regarding malicious comments.SUNMI said, "It's not just me; lots of members of K-pop girl groups go through a tough time because of them."She contiued, "I realized that haters tend to make up stories about us as well. Most of the things that they say are not even true."Then, one of the fans commented, "The members of TWICE went through the same thing. It's really worrying to see them having to read such comments."SUNMI responded, "Yeah, what we do is to keep our anger in when we see them. But then, one day, we suddenly find ourselves unable to take those comments anymore."She went on, "I'm pretty certain that TWICE had to swallow the anger like millions of times. That is when they probably unintentionally made fans worry and hurt."Debuted as a member of girl group Wonder Girls in 2017, SUNMI now promotes as a successful soloist.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, 'mu:fully' YouTube)(SBS Star)