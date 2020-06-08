SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji Create Online Buzz with Their Unreal Body Proportion
Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.08
[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji Create Online Buzz with Their Unreal Body Proportion
Actor Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji have created online buzz with their unbelievable body proportion. 

On June 5, an annual awards ceremony 'Baeksang Arts Awards' took place at KINTEX Exhibition Hall, Goyang-si. 

Many celebrities attended the event, including Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji. 
Kim Soo HyunThey dressed themselves in a stylish black suit and dress, boosted their elegance.  

They walked the red carpet side by side, and presented 'Best Drama Award' and 'Best Film Award' together. 
Kim Soo HyunAt the event, the two stars really caught the attention of everybody with their perfect body ratio. 

They were already known for their great body proportions, but with them together, they just looked too great to be true. 

They had such long arms and legs, tiny face, tall figure, not to mention incredible looks.  
Kim Soo HyunMeanwhile, Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji are starring in an upcoming drama 'It's Okay Not to Be Okay' that is scheduled to air on June 20. 

(Credit= Online Community, Baeksang Arts Awards, JTBC) 

(SBS Star)   
