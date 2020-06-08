SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shows Disappointment About No Male 'Running Man' Guests Asking for Her Number
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shows Disappointment About No Male 'Running Man' Guests Asking for Her Number

Lee Narin

Published 2020.06.08 15:55 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shows Disappointment About No Male Running Man Guests Asking for Her Number
Actress Jeon So Min shared that she was disappointed and annoyed about no 'Running Man' male guests asking her for her number. 

On June 7 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members of K-pop girl group TWICE made a guest appearance. 
Jeon So MinDuring a break, Jeon So Min and the members of TWICE were seen having a conversation together. 

Jeon So Min told NAYEON, JEONGYEON and DAHYUN, "I feel really lonely these days. You know, my phone is quiet all day long." 

The three girls immediately responded, "Oh no, really? Let's exchange our numbers. Tell us your number. We'll contact you." 

Jeon So Min commented, "If I'm honest with you, I would give my number to you without hesitating for a second if you were male guests."

She laughingly continued, "But as you can see, I'm not even taking my phone out of my pocket right now." 
Jeon So MinShe went on, "I've been doing 'Running Man' for three years, but no male guests have ever asked me for my number. Can you believe that?" 

As Jeon So Min sounded so angry while saying this, NAYEON, JEONGYEON and DAHYUN started laughing out loud. 

Then, NAYEON asked, "Were there any male guests who you actually were interested in?" 

Jeon So Min answered with her eyes brightened up, "It's definitely got to be JINYOUNG of GOT7. Isn't he so handsome? When I looked at him, I felt like my heart was sinking. I've never felt that way before." 
Jeon So Min(Credit= SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙