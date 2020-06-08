[SBS Star] Jeon So Min Shows Disappointment About No Male 'Running Man' Guests Asking for Her Number

Actress Jeon So Min shared that she was disappointed and annoyed about no 'Running Man' male guests asking her for her number.On June 7 episode of SBS' television show 'Running Man', the members of K-pop girl group TWICE made a guest appearance.During a break, Jeon So Min and the members of TWICE were seen having a conversation together.Jeon So Min told NAYEON, JEONGYEON and DAHYUN, "I feel really lonely these days. You know, my phone is quiet all day long."The three girls immediately responded, "Oh no, really? Let's exchange our numbers. Tell us your number. We'll contact you."Jeon So Min commented, "If I'm honest with you, I would give my number to you without hesitating for a second if you were male guests."She laughingly continued, "But as you can see, I'm not even taking my phone out of my pocket right now."She went on, "I've been doing 'Running Man' for three years, but no male guests have ever asked me for my number. Can you believe that?"As Jeon So Min sounded so angry while saying this, NAYEON, JEONGYEON and DAHYUN started laughing out loud.Then, NAYEON asked, "Were there any male guests who you actually were interested in?"Jeon So Min answered with her eyes brightened up, "It's definitely got to be JINYOUNG of GOT7. Isn't he so handsome? When I looked at him, I felt like my heart was sinking. I've never felt that way before."(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)