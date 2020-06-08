[SBS Star] IU·Lim Seul Ong·Ok Taec Yeon Meet to Celebrate the 10th Release Anniversary of 'Nagging'

K-pop artist IU, Lim Seul Ong of boy group 2AM and Ok Taec Yeon of another boy group 2PM spent quality time together.On June 7, Lim Seul Ong updated his Instagram with two new photos.The first photo was of Lim Seul Ong sitting down at a restaurant table with IU and Ok Taec Yeon.In the next photo, Lim Seul Ong and IU were making a V sign in front of a delicious-looking chocolate cake together.Under these photos, Lim Seul Ong wrote, "We gathered together to celebrate the release anniversary of 'Nagging', and also IU's birthday from last month."He playfully continued, "Why are you guys still the same though? Please change, guys!"'Nagging' by IU and Lim Seul Ong was released in June 2010, and it immediately became a mega-hit song that was loved by a great number of people not only in Korea but also outside Korea.It seemed like Ok Taec Yeon decided to join Lim Seul Ong and IU's celebration party, as he is close friends with both of them.Lim Seul Ong and IU's ongoing friendship as well as their friendship with Ok Taec Yeon are making many fans smile.(Credit= 'lsod.d' Instagram)(SBS Star)