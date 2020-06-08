[SBS Star] VIDEO: BTS Delivers Commencement Speech & Performs for the Class of 2020







K-pop boy group BTS congratulated the Class of 2020 with a moving commencement speech and stellar performances.On June 7, BTS joined YouTube's virtual graduation ceremony 'Dear Class of 2020' specially prepared for the ones who were not able to have the actual graduation ceremony due to the spread of coronavirus.The special event featured star-studded lineup of speakers that included BTS, former President of the United States Barack Obama, former first lady Michelle Obama, singers Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and many more.The seven members of BTS took turns to share words of congratulations and encouragement; reflecting on their own youth and asking them to discover their own paths as they chase their dreams.After the meaningful commencement speech, BTS performed their hit songs 'Boy With Luv', 'Spring Day', and 'Mikrokosmos' at the National Museum of Korea.Check out BTS' full commencement speech and performance in the videos below:(Credit= 'YouTube Originals' 'BANGTANTV' YouTube)(SBS Star)