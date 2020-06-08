[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Personally Apologizes for Recent Controversy Over His Itaewon Visit

JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS has personally apologized for causing controversy.On June 6, JUNGKOOK guested on his fellow member SUGA's audio live broadcast as the final member to guest on the show.During the live broadcast, JUNGKOOK said, "It's been a long time since I greeted you all, and a very long time since I've been on radio, so I'm very nervous right now."Then JUNGKOOK delivered a personal apology for his Itaewon visit back in April.JUNGKOOK said, "Recently, many people have been upset with me or their hearts have been hurt by my actions. I felt very sorry to those who have had difficulties with this current situation, to those who are working hard everywhere, and to my hyungs (BTS members)."He continued, "I've been thinking deeply about myself these days. I talked a lot with hyungs, and I looked back and reflected on myself."JUNGKOOK then promised his fans to be more serious when thinking and doing things.Back in May, it was reported that JUNGKOOK visited a restaurant and a bar in Itaewon with his celebrity friends during the time when social distancing was recommended.Following the news, JUNGKOOK's management agency Big Hit Entertainment released a statement of apology for JUNGKOOK's actions.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_twt' Twitter