SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Personally Apologizes for Recent Controversy Over His Itaewon Visit
LIVE new 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS 뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
라이브 new 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Personally Apologizes for Recent Controversy Over His Itaewon Visit

SBS 뉴스

Published 2020.06.08 11:31 View Count
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS JUNGKOOK Personally Apologizes for Recent Controversy Over His Itaewon Visit
JUNGKOOK of K-pop boy group BTS has personally apologized for causing controversy.

On June 6, JUNGKOOK guested on his fellow member SUGA's audio live broadcast as the final member to guest on the show.
JUNGKOOK, SUGADuring the live broadcast, JUNGKOOK said, "It's been a long time since I greeted you all, and a very long time since I've been on radio, so I'm very nervous right now."

Then JUNGKOOK delivered a personal apology for his Itaewon visit back in April.

JUNGKOOK said, "Recently, many people have been upset with me or their hearts have been hurt by my actions. I felt very sorry to those who have had difficulties with this current situation, to those who are working hard everywhere, and to my hyungs (BTS members)."

He continued, "I've been thinking deeply about myself these days. I talked a lot with hyungs, and I looked back and reflected on myself."
JUNGKOOKJUNGKOOK then promised his fans to be more serious when thinking and doing things.

Back in May, it was reported that JUNGKOOK visited a restaurant and a bar in Itaewon with his celebrity friends during the time when social distancing was recommended.

Following the news, JUNGKOOK's management agency Big Hit Entertainment released a statement of apology for JUNGKOOK's actions.

▶ [SBS Star] Big Hit Entertainment Confirms BTS JUNGKOOK's Itaewon Visit

(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment, 'BTS_twt' Twitter
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS 뉴스 전체메뉴
다시보기메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 디지털뉴스랩 정보
  • 서울특별시 양천구 목동서로 161|
  • 대표이사 이창재|
  • 고객센터 문의 (02)2113-6700|
  • Email sbsdlab@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 344-87-00992
  • 기사배열 원칙 책임자 : 허윤석|
  • 기사배열 기본 원칙